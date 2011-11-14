Interlagos & Valencia hit the market

AMD announced immediate launch and availability of its AMD Opteron 6200 and 4200 Series processors (formerly code-named “Interlagos” and “Valencia”).

AMD also announced the expansion of its 2012 roadmap with the addition of the new AMD Opteron 3000 Series platform. The AMD Opteron 3000 Series platform is targeted to the ultra-dense, ultra-low power 1P Web Hosting/Web Serving and Microserver markets. The first processor will be the 4-8 core CPU code-named “Zurich”, expected to ship in the first half of 2012.



“Zurich” is based on the “Bulldozer” architecture and leverages the new Socket AM3+. The AMD Opteron 3000 series offering is designed for hosting customers who require dedicated servers for their customers. These cloud and web hosting customers appreciate the cost savings associated with a lower cost infrastructure, yet still want to deploy a server-class product with reliability and security features and server OS certification.