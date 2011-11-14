Components | November 14, 2011
Chip compliant to open standard CIPURSE
Infineon claims world’s first chips compliant to open standard CIPURSE for secure transit fare collection solutions and NFC.
The CIPURSE controller is fully compliant with the CIPURSE security specifications of the OSPT Alliance. It’s the first of several CIPURSE compliant products for public transport applications Infineon will launch within the near future.
Furthermore, Infineon launches today first CIPURSE compliant NFC Secure Elements. This allows transport providers to introduce secure ticket purchase and access control via NFC enabled mobile devices. Infineon offers CIPURSE functionality for NFC Secure Elements using SWP as well as for eSE with DCLB interfaces.
SWP is the standardized interface between a NFC SIM card and a NFC modem. SWP can run up to 1.7 Mbit/s and, as standard, it supports all types of contactless transactions. The DCLB interface is a freely available and globally open solution offering a fast (848kbit/s) and transparent connection between an embedded Secure Element and a NFC modem. Offered as standalone chip, or coupled with an NFC modem, the embedded Secure Element is a highly secure controller featuring Infineon’s innovative security technology Integrity Guard.
The CIPURSE system will ease the deployment of NFC solutions to be used in ticketing and transport applications. It operates on standard infrastructures and does not require specific terminal and specific Trusted Service Management (TSM). CIPURSE offers a clear and transparent licensing scheme also for the NFC users.
“We’re pleased that one of OSPT´s members, Infineon, now introduces the first CIPURSE compliant security solution based on OSPT specifications”, said Axel Lange, President of the OSPT Alliance. “This is a significant step forward to globally stimulate the implementation of secure open standard transport applications.”
