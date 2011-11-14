StarChip ramps up SCF320G/384G SIM controllers

StarChip has successfully ramped up its SCF320G/SCF384G SIM controllers to high volume production for customers.

“This successful ramp up of our SIM controllers demonstrates our capability to offer the right solution in a highly competitive market like SIM Controller market, said Christian Dupuy COO of StarChip. We trust on our foundry partners to SIM Controllers market as we have seen tangible actions: very strong Embedded Flash R&D investment bringing to the market very competitive solutions, Embedded Flash production capacity continuing to be increased to reach the right level to serve this high volume market,...”



Availability



The SCF320G, SCF384G and derivatives are available now in Mass production in wafer form or sawn dice on frame.