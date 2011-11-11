Applied Materials completes Varian acquisition

Applied Materials has successfully completed the acquisition of Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc.

On November 10, 2011, Varian became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Applied. The new Varian Semiconductor Equipment business unit is based in Gloucester, MA, and is led by Bob Halliday, group vice president and general manager. Mr. Halliday reports to Dr. Randhir Thakur, executive vice president and general manager of Applied’s Silicon Systems Group, which supplies semiconductor manufacturing technology to every chipmaker around the world.



“Varian’s exceptional team and focus on device performance and yield improvement strongly complement Applied’s capabilities,” said Dr. Thakur. “Together, we can significantly enhance our value to customers in helping them with their most complex challenges to extend Moore’s Law far into the future.”