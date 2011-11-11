Digi-Key and Clare expand distribution deal

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation announced that Clare semiconductor products will be available to Digi-Key customers worldwide.

Clare, an IXYS Company, designs, manufactures, and markets high-voltage integrated circuits (ICs) and optically isolated Solid State Relays (OptoMOS) for the communication, industrial, power, and consumer markets.



“We are excited to announce the expansion of our distribution agreement with Clare,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key's vice president of semiconductors. “With its strong product offerings in high voltage, analog, and mixed signal IC’s, customers worldwide will be able to source their engineering, and production needs from Digi-Key.”



Mark Heisig, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clare states that, ‘The extension of our supplier agreement with Digi-Key to a worldwide level will be greatly beneficial to our customers and is a natural extension of our business. We look forward to expanding our engagement with Digi-Key to win and support many new competitive opportunities.”