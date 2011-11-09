SystematIC and EquipIC team up

SystematIC and EquipIC supply chain team up to design and deliver advanced customer ASICs.

SystematIC Design, an advanced mixed-signal chip design specialist based in Delft, The Netherlands, has selected EquipIC supply chain to handle ASIC supply chain services for customers in Europe.



In return, SystematIC Design will become EquipIC’s newest design partner for the European market. The partnership enables the two companies to offer a complete ASIC solution for system companies, and fabless semiconductor companies.



The two companies have already brought their combined skills to bear in projects such as feasibility studies for human-machine interface ICs and high-voltage display controllers, taking advantage of SystematIC’s in-depth skills in sensor readout and power-conversion IC design. Both operate from headquarters in The Netherlands allowing them to work closely and efficiently to deliver successful solutions for customers, quickly.



“Our key differentiator is in building relationships with world-class chip design houses, assembly and test houses and wafer foundries to provide the best-in-class supply-chain solution for each ASIC design project,” said Douglas McArthur, EquipIC supply chain’s Vice President of Marketing. “SystematIC‘s specialist design expertise will become an important pillar of our service offering, enabling customers to deliver the smartest, most cost effective, lowest power ICs to their chosen markets.”



“EquipIC has a track record of successful ASIC introductions to complement our analogue and mixed-signal design skills, which enable advanced feature integration, high energy efficiency and enhanced end-user experiences,“ commented Bert Monna, director at SystematIC Design. “We expect this partnership to be highly productive, delivering increased customer satisfaction and sales growth from both our companies‘ perspectives.”