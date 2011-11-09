Components | November 09, 2011
ZMD introduces the ZSSC1856
ZMD AG introduces the ZSSC1856, a new Intelligent Battery Sensor IC for fuel saving start/stop systems and other solutions for measuring State-of-health (SOH), State-of-charge (SOC) or State-of-function (SOF) of a vehicle’s battery.
The first member of a new Battery Power Management product line from ZMDI, the ZSSC1856 comes in a QFN32 5x5 package of only 0.85mm height.
“The ZSSC1856 Intelligent Battery Sensor marks ZMDI’s entry into the Battery Power Management Market,” says Frank Schulze, Business Line Manager Automotive, ZMDI. “We now offer our customers a cost effective sensing solution for energy efficient and fuel saving start/stop vehicles and µHEV with the industry’s smallest foot print.”
The ZSSC1856 is based on a robust POR concept to meet harsh automotive environment requirements and has built-in self-test and diagnostic functions. A calibrated on-chip temperature sensor eliminates the need for calibration of external components. During sleep-mode, the ZSSC1856 periodically monitors the discharge of the battery. Measurement cycles and different wake-up conditions like current, voltage or temperature thresholds are user controlled.
The internal 18-bit Sigma/Delta-ADC with on-chip voltage reference features two input channels. One channel is for measuring IBAT via the voltage drop at the external shunt resistor. The second channel is used to measure VBAT and the temperature. An ARM® core, a highly reliable 96kB flash/EE memory with ECC and 8kB SRAM, is available to execute customer specific software for calculating the battery states. The device communication interface supports LIN 1.3, 2.0 and 2.1 specifications.
Designed for low power consumption, the ZSSC1856 uses less than 100μA in sleep mode, in normal mode it operates with 10 to 20mA. The battery sensor IC can be supplied with voltages from 4.2 to 18V and is directly connected to the vehicle’s battery. The ZSSC1856 is AEC-Q100 qualified and specified for temperatures from -40 to +125°C. The part will be priced at 3.84 EUR (5.40 USD) for low volume. An evaluation kit, application notes and samples are available.
“The ZSSC1856 Intelligent Battery Sensor marks ZMDI’s entry into the Battery Power Management Market,” says Frank Schulze, Business Line Manager Automotive, ZMDI. “We now offer our customers a cost effective sensing solution for energy efficient and fuel saving start/stop vehicles and µHEV with the industry’s smallest foot print.”
The ZSSC1856 is based on a robust POR concept to meet harsh automotive environment requirements and has built-in self-test and diagnostic functions. A calibrated on-chip temperature sensor eliminates the need for calibration of external components. During sleep-mode, the ZSSC1856 periodically monitors the discharge of the battery. Measurement cycles and different wake-up conditions like current, voltage or temperature thresholds are user controlled.
The internal 18-bit Sigma/Delta-ADC with on-chip voltage reference features two input channels. One channel is for measuring IBAT via the voltage drop at the external shunt resistor. The second channel is used to measure VBAT and the temperature. An ARM® core, a highly reliable 96kB flash/EE memory with ECC and 8kB SRAM, is available to execute customer specific software for calculating the battery states. The device communication interface supports LIN 1.3, 2.0 and 2.1 specifications.
Designed for low power consumption, the ZSSC1856 uses less than 100μA in sleep mode, in normal mode it operates with 10 to 20mA. The battery sensor IC can be supplied with voltages from 4.2 to 18V and is directly connected to the vehicle’s battery. The ZSSC1856 is AEC-Q100 qualified and specified for temperatures from -40 to +125°C. The part will be priced at 3.84 EUR (5.40 USD) for low volume. An evaluation kit, application notes and samples are available.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments