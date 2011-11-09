Mission accomplished: TI's TMS320C66x multicore DSP

Texas Instruments is offering developers the industry's highest performing multicore digital signal processors based on its TMS320C66x DSP generation.

Ideal for applications such as software defined radios (SDRs), radar, surveillance and imaging cameras, TI's C66x DSP generation offers developers a variety of multicore solutions and capabilities, combined with an expanded array of IP cores and development software and tools, enabling sophisticated system architectures that are both power- and cost-efficient.



"The defense sensor processing market has an almost endless thirst for computational power often with the need for low power devices," said Bill Lundgren, CEO, Gedae, Inc. "The high bandwidth on-chip data, available on-chip memory, flexibility of a MIMD multicore and massive available compute bandwidth make this family of multicore DSPs from TI very appealing for mission critical applications."