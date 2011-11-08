KORG selects ADI's SHARC processor

KORG Inc., has selected ADI's SHARC processor as the digital signal processing engine within its WAVEDRUM Mini, a new portable percussion synthesizer available worldwide.

The second generation WAVEDRUM uses ADI's SHARC floating point audio processing power to reproduce percussion sounds and a wide range of acoustic musical instruments. By leveraging SHARC's floating point architecture, the KORG audio system is able to implement specialized algorithms that take advantage of SHARC's speed and memory architecture to ensure optimal audio fidelity, the company said.



"We've used ADI's DSP products in our products for several years," says Hiromi Iwashita, an engineer in KORG's DR Group, Development Department 3. " In the WAVEDRUM Mini, the single ADSP-21375 SHARC processor handles virtually all required processes and operations, including the basic system, sound sources, effectors, and rhythm and loop functions. We plan to continue using ADI's products in future products to make the best use of the ADI product system assets we've accumulated."