Components | November 07, 2011
Automotive low-side MOSFET pre-driver IC
The new A3944 from Allegro MicroSystems Europe, headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom, is a low-side MOSFET pre-driver IC targeted at the automotive market.
The new device, which complements Allegro’s existing automotive pre-driver family, is a programmable 6-channel low-side MOSFET control IC, with a 50 V rating on drain feedback inputs which makes it suitable for use in automotive diesel applications.
Each channel of the A3944 is controllable by a combination of parallel and serial inputs, and provides sufficient gate drive current to allow PWM control up to 10 kHz, depending on the MOSFET gate charge. Each channel provides independent fault diagnostics for short-to-ground and open-load conditions when in the “off” state, and short-to-battery when in the “on” state. A short-to-battery condition can disable the output until reset or for a programmable retry time.
Each channel provides independently programmable fault thresholds and blanking times. In addition to channel state control, channel fault masking, fault thresholds and fault timers are programmed through an SPI compatible serial interface. The serial interface also provides read-back of the fault status for each channel. Digital inputs and outputs are compatible with 3.3 V and 5 V supplies.
The A3944 is available in a 28-lead TSSOP (LP) package with exposed pad for enhanced thermal dissipation and is lead (Pb) free with 100% matt tin-plated lead-frames.
Each channel of the A3944 is controllable by a combination of parallel and serial inputs, and provides sufficient gate drive current to allow PWM control up to 10 kHz, depending on the MOSFET gate charge. Each channel provides independent fault diagnostics for short-to-ground and open-load conditions when in the “off” state, and short-to-battery when in the “on” state. A short-to-battery condition can disable the output until reset or for a programmable retry time.
Each channel provides independently programmable fault thresholds and blanking times. In addition to channel state control, channel fault masking, fault thresholds and fault timers are programmed through an SPI compatible serial interface. The serial interface also provides read-back of the fault status for each channel. Digital inputs and outputs are compatible with 3.3 V and 5 V supplies.
The A3944 is available in a 28-lead TSSOP (LP) package with exposed pad for enhanced thermal dissipation and is lead (Pb) free with 100% matt tin-plated lead-frames.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments