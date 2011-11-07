© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!) Components | November 07, 2011
Extreme results expected in 2011
Qualcomm and Elpida forecast to represent a 72-point swing in 2011 growth rates, writes IC Insights.
Although low single-digit growth is forecast for the total semiconductor market this year, there are several companies expected to register results that are quite different. Qualcomm, spurred by a smartphone market that is forecast to jump 73% this year, is expected to log a strong 33% increase in semiconductor sales in 2011! However, at the other end of the spectrum is Elpida, which is forecast to register a sales decline of 39% (a decline that is likely to be close to 50% when expressed in yen)!
In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers are forecast to display a 6% increase in 2011 sales as compared to 2010. This growth rate is four points greater than the 2% increase forecast for the total worldwide 2011/2010 semiconductor market.
Intel is expected to remain firmly in control of the number one spot in the ranking this year. In fact, Intel, helped by its acquisition of Infineon's wireless IC business, is forecast to extend its lead over second-ranked Samsung by registering a 47% higher semiconductor sales level than Samsung in 2011 as compared to a 24% margin in 2010.
Healthy growth in its graphics and communications processor business is forecast to help Nvidia jump five positions and move the company to 18th place in the top 20 ranking. In contrast, Elpida is expected to fall six spots in the ranking this year (from 13th to 19th) as the collapse in the DRAM market is having a pronounced negative effect on the company (Elpida lost $629 million in 3Q11).
Unlike last year, the memory companies are not expected to secure the top growth rate positions in the ranking in 2011. In fact, as shown below, the top seven 2011/2010 semiconductor sales growth rate increases are forecast to be logged by non-memory suppliers. As shown, since all of the figures are converted to U.S. dollars, the weak U.S. dollar in 2011 is expected to spur double-digit growth at Sony, Fujitsu, and TSMC.
1) Qualcomm; 33% jump due to surging smartphone IC sales
2) Infineon; 30% growth from continuing operations (24% using 2010 exchange rates)
3) Intel; 26% increase spurred in part by its acquisition of Infineon's wireless business
4) Sony; 16% growth (6% using 2010 exchange rates)
5) Fujitsu; 11% increase (1% using 2010 exchange rates)
6) Nvidia; 11% growth due to healthy sales of graphics and communications processors
7) TSMC; 10% (2% using 2010 exchange rates)
Of the big five memory suppliers in the top 20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), only Samsung and Toshiba are expected to register 2011/2010 growth. In total, 11 of the top 20 suppliers are forecast to outperform the total worldwide semiconductor industry 2011/2010 growth rate of 2% (including Infineon's 30% sales growth from continuing operations).
-----
Image source: © IC Insight
In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers are forecast to display a 6% increase in 2011 sales as compared to 2010. This growth rate is four points greater than the 2% increase forecast for the total worldwide 2011/2010 semiconductor market.
Intel is expected to remain firmly in control of the number one spot in the ranking this year. In fact, Intel, helped by its acquisition of Infineon's wireless IC business, is forecast to extend its lead over second-ranked Samsung by registering a 47% higher semiconductor sales level than Samsung in 2011 as compared to a 24% margin in 2010.
Healthy growth in its graphics and communications processor business is forecast to help Nvidia jump five positions and move the company to 18th place in the top 20 ranking. In contrast, Elpida is expected to fall six spots in the ranking this year (from 13th to 19th) as the collapse in the DRAM market is having a pronounced negative effect on the company (Elpida lost $629 million in 3Q11).
Unlike last year, the memory companies are not expected to secure the top growth rate positions in the ranking in 2011. In fact, as shown below, the top seven 2011/2010 semiconductor sales growth rate increases are forecast to be logged by non-memory suppliers. As shown, since all of the figures are converted to U.S. dollars, the weak U.S. dollar in 2011 is expected to spur double-digit growth at Sony, Fujitsu, and TSMC.
1) Qualcomm; 33% jump due to surging smartphone IC sales
2) Infineon; 30% growth from continuing operations (24% using 2010 exchange rates)
3) Intel; 26% increase spurred in part by its acquisition of Infineon's wireless business
4) Sony; 16% growth (6% using 2010 exchange rates)
5) Fujitsu; 11% increase (1% using 2010 exchange rates)
6) Nvidia; 11% growth due to healthy sales of graphics and communications processors
7) TSMC; 10% (2% using 2010 exchange rates)
Of the big five memory suppliers in the top 20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), only Samsung and Toshiba are expected to register 2011/2010 growth. In total, 11 of the top 20 suppliers are forecast to outperform the total worldwide semiconductor industry 2011/2010 growth rate of 2% (including Infineon's 30% sales growth from continuing operations).
-----
Image source: © IC Insight
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments