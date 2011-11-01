AMS opens office in Shenzhen (China)

austriamicrosystems is continuing its drive to expand its presence in Greater China with the opening of a new office in Shenzhen.

The office is the company's fourth in China, along with Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou.



"austriamicrosystems has always recognized the importance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global electronics market and we are seeing high double digit growth rates in China specifically," said John Heugle, CEO of austriamicrosystems. "The new office we are opening today reflects our full confidence in the future of the industry in this part of the world, which no industry player with global aspirations could afford to ignore. It follows the opening of our new Taipei office in July, and underlines the efforts we're making to invest and increase our presence in Greater China as a whole."



"Shenzhen is noted for its high-technology and advanced manufacturing," said Laurence Zhang, China Country Manager. "Our office there will bring us closer to our customers, better equipping us to provide the outstanding customer service on which our company prides itself."



Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, austriamicrosystems has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.