Infineon with 300mm thin wafer technology for power semis

Infineon Technologies AG has produced the first chips (first silicon) on a 300-millimeter thin wafer for power semiconductors at the Villach site in Austria.

“Our engineers’ achievement marks a quantum leap in production technology. Innovation lays the foundation for profitable growth. Innovation secures our edge over the competition", says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Operations, Research & Development and Labor Director of Infineon Technologies AG.

This makes Infineon the first company in the world to succeed in taking this step forward. The chips now produced on a 300-millimeter thin wafer exhibit the same behavior as the power semiconductors made on 200-millimeter wafers – as has been demonstrated by successful application tests using Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for High Voltage applications.Infineon had embarked on setting up a power semiconductor pilot line for 300-millimeter wafer and thin wafer technology in Villach, Austria, in October 2010. The team today is composed of 50 engineers and physicists from the fields of research and development, manufacturing technology and marketing.As part of the investment plans, the company announced end of July this year to set up Dresden as the high volume production site for Power 300 technology. At first up until 2014, Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH will invest around Euro 250 million for this purpose and will create approx. 250 jobs in Dresden.