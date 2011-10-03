CRI signs license with smartphone manufacturer

Cryptography Research, a division of Rambus, has signed a license agreement with a major smartphone manufacturer for the use of CRI’s Differential Power Analysis (DPA) countermeasures patents.

Under the agreement, ongoing royalties will be paid for the use of CRI’s patented innovations. Specific terms of the agreement and disclosure of the smartphone manufacturer are confidential.



"Consumers increasingly rely on their smartphones and tablets to perform financial transactions, store personal data and access premium content,” said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research. “Our DPA countermeasures technology is a key part of securing mobile devices to safeguard the data of consumers and content providers worldwide."



Differential Power Analysis (DPA) is a form of attack that involves monitoring variations in electrical power consumption of a target device and then uses advanced statistical methods to derive cryptographic keys or other secrets. Strong countermeasures to DPA are important for securing mobile devices, bank cards, pay television systems, secure identity products, secure storage media, and other electronic systems and components. Many of the world’s leading security standards include requirements that devices be protected against DPA and related attacks.