Amkor to acquire Toshiba Electronics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Toshiba and Amkor Technology have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Toshiba Electronics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (TEM), Toshiba’s semiconductor assembly operation in Malaysia by Amkor.



The MoU also includes a license to Amkor for certain related intellectual property rights. Subject to the satisfactory conclusion of due diligence, negotiation and signing of definitive agreements and receipt of any necessary government approvals, Toshiba and Amkor expect to complete the transaction by early January 2012.



Established in 1973, TEM has steadily expanded the scale of its assembly operations, primarily of discrete and analog semiconductors. In recent years, its main product has been power semiconductors.



Toshiba will continue to subcontract power semiconductor assembly and test to TEM as an important source of key products. As it does so, Toshiba will shift its focus and resources to front-end wafer fabrication for power semiconductors by reinforcing production capabilities at Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Group’s discrete semiconductor production base in Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture.