Silica expands Analog offering in Europe

Silica has expanded its Analog offering in Europe with National products from Texas Instruments (TI). This follows TI’s acquisition of National Semiconductor.

Effective immediately, the European distribution specialist will support the combined full product portfolio of TI and National products from Texas Instruments, providing a leading analog component and solutions portfolio to customers.



Miguel Fernandez, president of Silica said, “National Semiconductor’s portfolio is a new jewel in our analog portfolio. It will open new application opportunities for our customers and help Silica become THE distribution specialist for analog and power solutions. We are one of Texas Instruments’ fastest growing distribution and design partners and offer unmatched analog design expertise through our team of field application engineers.”



“For a long time, Silica has been one of our important distribution partners, specifically when it came to support for design-intensive solutions” said Chris Allexandre, EMEA Regional Sales & Applications Director with Texas Instruments. “With Silica’s ability to deliver first-class technical support, sales tools, professional services and training, we have the perfect foundation for developing new opportunities and driving incremental growth to the benefit of our customers.