Components | September 30, 2011
ST-Ericsson and metaio to extend collaboration
ST-Ericsson and metaio intend to work together on joint research projects exploring new uses of technologies such as high-definition mobile augmented reality applications, use of multiple sensors and 3D stereoscopic imaging.
Augmented reality weaves real-world images with digital images, text and graphics. These technologies have started to gain more traction in mobile thanks to the availability of powerful smartphone and tablet devices, and are expected to play an increasingly important role in mobile applications as the computing, graphics and imaging capabilities of mobile devices rapidly evolve.
"We believe that increasing innovation efforts and joint research projects with metaio will considerably boost the number of mobile augmented reality applications available for smartphones and tablets," says Björn Ekelund, head of ecosystems and research at ST-Ericsson. "Our powerful and fast Nova(TM) and NovaThor(TM) platforms fully support metaio's mobile augmented reality software developer kit, which we can now offer to the growing Igloo community of mobile application developers".
"We have a history of collaboration and innovation with ST-Ericsson", comments Thomas Alt, CEO of metaio. "We will now be able to bring innovative and cool mobile augmented reality applications more quickly to ever-demanding mobile consumers."
