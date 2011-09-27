Components | September 27, 2011
Mosaid: 'Don't tender to inadequate Wi-LAN takeover bid'
Mosaid Technologies urges shareholders not to tender their shares to Wi-LAN's 'inadequate' takeover bid.
"We are actively exploring and evaluating a broad range of potential value-enhancing alternatives," said Carl Schlachte, Chairman of the Board and Special Committee of MOSAID. "With 90.3% of the vote in favour, our shareholders overwhelmingly approved our shareholder rights plan last Thursday with a view to giving us more time to continue in this process. We urge shareholders not to cut this process short by tendering to Wi-LAN's inadequate bid."
Mosaid has entered into confidentiality and standstill agreements with many of these parties who, as part of their diligence, have been having discussions with management and examining the confidential information in Mosaid's data room.
Although it is impossible to predict whether any transactions will emerge from this process, the Special Committee is encouraged by its progress to date. It will still take time, however, to determine which option is best for Mosaid and its shareholders, and to then execute on that option.
"Among the many reasons to reject Wi-LAN's offer are its clear inadequacy and its highly opportunistic timing and terms. By keeping its bid open for just 36 days and commencing in late August, Wi-LAN has opportunistically compressed the time frame in which Mosaid, its shareholders and other interested parties might consider alternatives."The Special Committee reiterates its belief that shareholders can realize substantial shareholder value, in excess of Wi-LAN's offer, through the broad range of options that it is exploring. Mosaid and its financial advisors are in discussions with a significant number of parties with respect to these options.
Mosaid has entered into confidentiality and standstill agreements with many of these parties who, as part of their diligence, have been having discussions with management and examining the confidential information in Mosaid's data room.
Although it is impossible to predict whether any transactions will emerge from this process, the Special Committee is encouraged by its progress to date. It will still take time, however, to determine which option is best for Mosaid and its shareholders, and to then execute on that option.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments