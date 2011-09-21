Rutronik and Redpine Signals sign distribution contract

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH will now be distributing the entire Redpine Signals product range throughout Europe.

“It is virtually unheard of for a module manufacturer to develop its own chips,” says Bernd Hantsche, Manager Wireless Competence Centre at Rutronik. “This gives Redpine more influence on the functions and performance of the chips than other providers, enabling it to supply extremely innovative products with a high degree of integration. Within a short period of time, its customers are able to bring groundbreaking solutions with true USPs to the market. We are particularly delighted to be a distribution partner of Redpine Signals, as the target markets for its products are virtually identical to those of our vertical market teams. This shared focus on the medical, industrial, automotive, smart energy and building automation markets means that we can address them expertly and comprehensively.“



Current focus products marketed by Redpine Signals include the n-LinkTM wi-fi modules. They provide a high data throughput of 65 Mbps with low power consumption. The modules feature an integrated MAC, a baseband processor, an RF transceiver and a power amplifier. Thanks to their small size, they can also be inserted in handheld devices and other portable consumer products. The Redpine Connect-io-nTM range fulfils the highest demands regarding the degree of integration. The Single Stream 802.11n modules contain all the functionality required by a WLAN client, thereby expanding embedded solutions with futureproof 'plug-and-play' wi-fi connectivity. Some Connect-io-nTM modules also have a complete networking stack which facilitates the connection to numerous existing embedded systems without making demands on their microcontrollers.



“Our 802.11n wi-fi components are an excellent complement to many current products in the Rutronik portfolio,” says Dhiraj Sogani, General Manager and Senior Vice President of the System business unit at Redpine Signals. “Rutronik’s first-class wireless expertise and powerful presence in the markets relevant to us have created many synergies for our partnership. We look forward to working with Rutronik to expand our business in Europe.”