ChipMOS reiterates 3Q/2011 outlook

ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) LTD. (ChipMOS) reported unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of August 2011 to be USD 50.8 million.

The Company today also reiterated its prior outlook for the third quarter of 2011 for revenue to be flat-to-down in the single digits as compared to the second quarter of 2011, while maintaining gross margin on a consolidated basis in the range of 4.0-9.0%.



Revenue for the month of August 2011 was NTD 1,474.1 million or USD 50.8 million, an increase of 3.3% from the month of July 2011 and a decrease of 9.1% from the same period in 2010.



Note: ChipMOS' August 2011 consolidated revenues included revenues of ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (ChipMOS Taiwan), ChipMOS U.S.A., Inc., Modern Mind Technology Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai) LTD. (ChipMOS Shanghai), and ThaiLin Semiconductor Corp. (ThaiLin).