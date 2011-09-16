Lattice Semiconductor updates 3Q/11 revenue guidance

Lattice Semiconductor updated its revenue guidance - flat to down 4% - for the third quarter ending October 1, 2011.

Third quarter revenue is now expected to be flat to down 4% on a sequential basis. This compares to prior guidance provided on July 21, 2011 that revenue was expected to be flat to up 5% on a sequential basis. The revised guidance reflects a recent softening of demand primarily in the communications business.



Expectations for both gross margin percentage and total operating expenses are unchanged from prior guidance, at approximately 60% plus or minus 2% of revenue, and approximately USD 36.5 million, respectively.