© Maxim Integrated Products Components | September 19, 2011
Maxim makes organizational changes
"We are driving change from the inside out in order to build a more customer-focused culture", said Tunç Doluca, Maxim’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
The company promoted Paul McCambridge to the newly created position of Vice President of Worldwide Customer Operations. McCambridge joined the company from Xilinx, Inc., where he was Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). His newly consolidated organization has global reach and focuses on all customer service decisions.
Maxim has consolidated and centralized supply-chain management (SCM) under Vivek Jain, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Jain, who joined Maxim after 14 years at Intel Corp., oversees front-end and back-end manufacturing as well as supply-chain operations. He now reports directly to Tunç Doluca.
To strengthen the company’s customer engagement leadership, the company has promoted three regional sales leaders to Vice President:
- Jason Green has been promoted to Vice President of Americas Sales and Corporate Distribution
- Walter Sangalli has been promoted to Vice President of EMEA Sales
- H.S. Kim has been promoted to Vice President of Korea Sales and Asia Pacific Regional Marketing
Finally, Maxim has also created regional marketing teams in all regions. These localized teams will deepen the company’s understanding of key markets and customer systems as well as cement relationships with key customers in their respective market segments.
Maxim has consolidated and centralized supply-chain management (SCM) under Vivek Jain, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Jain, who joined Maxim after 14 years at Intel Corp., oversees front-end and back-end manufacturing as well as supply-chain operations. He now reports directly to Tunç Doluca.
“We are elevating the customer’s perspective and increasing Maxim’s understanding of their end markets,” Tunç Doluca explained. “This is all part of our renewed emphasis on providing better service to customers everywhere.”Under Mr Jain’s leadership, Maxim utilizes a flexible manufacturing model, manufacturing 65% of its products in-house and partnering with foundries for the remaining 35%. During fiscal 2011, the company cut lead times in half, currently at seven weeks, while growing revenues by 25%.
To strengthen the company’s customer engagement leadership, the company has promoted three regional sales leaders to Vice President:
- Jason Green has been promoted to Vice President of Americas Sales and Corporate Distribution
- Walter Sangalli has been promoted to Vice President of EMEA Sales
- H.S. Kim has been promoted to Vice President of Korea Sales and Asia Pacific Regional Marketing
Finally, Maxim has also created regional marketing teams in all regions. These localized teams will deepen the company’s understanding of key markets and customer systems as well as cement relationships with key customers in their respective market segments.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments