Maxim makes organizational changes

© Maxim Integrated Products

"We are driving change from the inside out in order to build a more customer-focused culture", said Tunç Doluca, Maxim’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are elevating the customer’s perspective and increasing Maxim’s understanding of their end markets,” Tunç Doluca explained. “This is all part of our renewed emphasis on providing better service to customers everywhere.”

The company promoted Paul McCambridge to the newly created position of Vice President of Worldwide Customer Operations. McCambridge joined the company from Xilinx, Inc., where he was Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). His newly consolidated organization has global reach and focuses on all customer service decisions.Maxim has consolidated and centralized supply-chain management (SCM) under Vivek Jain, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Jain, who joined Maxim after 14 years at Intel Corp., oversees front-end and back-end manufacturing as well as supply-chain operations. He now reports directly to Tunç Doluca.Under Mr Jain’s leadership, Maxim utilizes a flexible manufacturing model, manufacturing 65% of its products in-house and partnering with foundries for the remaining 35%. During fiscal 2011, the company cut lead times in half, currently at seven weeks, while growing revenues by 25%.- Jason Green has been promoted to Vice President of Americas Sales and Corporate Distribution- Walter Sangalli has been promoted to Vice President of EMEA Sales- H.S. Kim has been promoted to Vice President of Korea Sales and Asia Pacific Regional MarketingFinally, Maxim has also created regional marketing teams in all regions. These localized teams will deepen the company’s understanding of key markets and customer systems as well as cement relationships with key customers in their respective market segments.