ON Semi with lowest capacitance transient voltage suppressors

ON Semiconductor has introduced its latest transient voltage suppression devices for high-speed data lines. The three new devices, the ESD7008, MG2040 and ESD7104, provide ESD protection for high-speed data and video lines.

“As consumer and computing products adopt new higher bandwidth interfaces, low capacitance and low clamping voltages are critical for reliable operation,” said Gary Straker, vice president and general manager of ON Semiconductor’s Protection Products Division. “These new devices provide engineers with a choice of ESD protection solutions that give industry leading performance while saving space, cost and engineering frustration by simplifying design.”



Designed to protect up to four high-speed differential pairs (eight lines), the ESD7008 delivers industry leading ESD protection with extremely low I/O to ground capacitance of 0.12 picofarads (pF) in a space efficient package design. The new part is housed in a flow-through UDFN18 package that supports easy PCB layout and matched trace lengths necessary to maintain consistent impedance for high-speed lines. This industry leading low capacitance guarantees high signal integrity for these ultrafast interfaces.



Emerging applications for the ESD7008 include USB 3.0 where it protects three high speed pairs plus Vcc and Iden lines for a fully integrated solution, V-by-One and Thunderbolt (Light Peak). Other popular applications where the ESD7008 proves an excellent solution include HDMI, DisplayPort and LVDS.



The MG2040 transient voltage suppressor is designed specifically to provide full functionality integrated ESD protection for up to 14 lines serving all active pins of HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces. Ultra-low capacitance of 0.35 pF typical (I/O to GND), flow through package design, and a low ESD clamping voltage make the MG2040 ideal for protecting voltage sensitive high-speed data lines. The MG2040 provides a single device replacement in applications where multiple parts would typically be used, thus saves cost and board space while improving performance.



The third of the new transient voltage suppressors introduced by ON Semiconductor is the ESD7104. Housed in an extremely space efficient UDFN10 package, the device allows easy layout and matched trace lengths between high-speed differential lines in applications such as USB 3.0, HDMI, eSATA 3.0 and DisplayPort. The ESD7104 provides low capacitance ESD protection for up to four lines and has a typical I/O to GND capacitance of 0.3 pF.



All three of ON Semiconductor’s new transient voltage suppressors have an operating junction temperature range of -55 ºC to +125 ºC. They also exceed the protection requirements of IEC 6100-4-2 (level 4) by protecting over 15kv contact and air discharge. Pricing for these devices ranges from $0.15 to $0.30 per unit for quantities of 10,000 units.