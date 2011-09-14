Spansion updates 3Q business outlook

Spansion updated its business outlook for the fiscal third quarter ending September 25, 2011, lowering its estimated revenue for the quarter due to softness in the wireless and consumer markets.

Based on recent trends in those markets, the company now expects revenue between USD 250-270 million, compared with its initial estimate of USD 285-325 million. The majority of the reduction is from the company's wireless products, which have experienced an unexpected decline in demand and pricing. Revenue from wireless products is expected to be less than 10% of the total revenue for the company in the third quarter.