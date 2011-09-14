Global Semi equipment billings at USD 11.92<em>bn</em>

© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!)

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD 11.92 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

The billings figure is 1% percent lower than the first quarter of 2011 and 31% higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered in jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 100 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.Worldwide semiconductor equipment bookings were USD 10.76 billion in the second quarter of 2011. The figure is 8% less than the same quarter a year ago and 3% lower than the bookings figure for the first quarter of 2011.