Broadcom reiterates business outlook for 3Q/2011

Broadcom expects revenue around the middle of the previously-guided range of USD 1.9 - 2.0 billion.

GAAP product gross margins is expected to be from flat to up slightly and GAAP research & development and selling, general and administrative expenses flat to down USD 10 million in the third quarter of 2011. By the end of the third quarter, Broadcom also expects to have approximately USD 4.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, up from approximately USD 3.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.