Sidense sues Kilopass and CEO, Charlie Cheng

Sidense Corp., developer of Logic Non-Volatile Memory (LNVM) one-time programmable (OTP) memory IP cores, has filed a lawsuit against Kilopass Technology Inc. as well as its CEO, Mr. Charlie Cheng, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Sidense is seeking a jury trial and damages for five causes of action, including Defamation, Intentional Interference with Contractual Relations, Intentional Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage, Unfair Competition under California Business and Professions Code as well as Federal Unfair Competition.



Sidense’s complaint is based upon alleged false and misleading information Kilopass and Mr. Cheng have disseminated generally in the marketplace, and to Sidense’s customers and potential customers, including such information regarding Sidense, its technology, and its patent rights, and also including such information regarding patent infringement litigation and United States Patent and Trademark Office patent reexamination proceedings pending between Sidense and Kilopass.



"We hope persons who believe they may have received such information from Kilopass or Mr. Cheng will contact us," said Xerxes Wania, Sidense's CEO and President. "Customers should be free to select technology on its merits, without being subjected to false and misleading information intended to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt."