AMD FirePro professional graphics supported by SIMULIA

AMD FirePro professional graphics are now supported by the latest release of Abaqus finite element analysis (FEA) software from SIMULIA, the Dassault Systèmes’ brand for realistic simulation.

Abaqus, which takes advantage of the OpenCL industry standard, is a structural and multiphysics analysis solution which is used by a wide range of industries for simulating the lifelike performance of products throughout the design and manufacturing process.



The high-performance GPU compute capability of the latest AMD FirePro professional graphics and AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing (APP) technology enables quick and responsive 3D modeling with compute-intensive simulation engines, allowing the inclusion of details which may otherwise be excluded due to computing limitations, while minimizing assumptions.



The OpenCL compliant release of Abaqus 6.11 enables design engineers to harness the power of GPU computing for 3D modeling, computation and visualization in high-performance parallel computing environments across an array of non-proprietary hardware platforms.



“We deliver significant time and cost savings to our customers by enabling them to virtually test their product’s real-world performance during the design phase by using our robust and scalable realistic simulation solutions,” said Matt Dunbar, chief architect, SIMULIA, Dassault Systèmes. “By incorporating the OpenCL programming interface into our current Abaqus release, we are providing more graphic hardware choices and accelerating compute performance which will enhance our customers’ ability to deliver innovative, high-quality products to market faster.”



“Many of the tasks that used to take a full day to complete can now be done in about half that time with GPU compute, saving engineering time and resources during product research and design, and reducing overall time to market,” said Sandeep Gupte, general manager, AMD Professional Graphics. “With SIMULIA’s latest realistic simulation software, which is compliant with OpenCL standards, engineers can achieve precise results in their design analysis with minimal hardware limitations.”