Components | August 24, 2011
Production of semis on 12-Inch wafers to nearly double by 2015
Semiconductor manufacturing using 12-inch (300-millimeter) wafers will see production nearly double from 2010 to 2015 as chip producers increasingly employ them for older, more mature products, states IHS iSuppli.
By 2015, foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDM) will produce 8,753 million square inches of silicon on 12-inch wafers, up from 4,799.4 million in 2010, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent during the five-year period. This year alone, IDMs will produce some 5,608.5 million square inches of silicon on 12-inch wafers.
“Initially, 12-inch wafers were employed only for the most advanced products,” said Len Jelinek, research director and analyst for semiconductor manufacturing at IHS. “However, that’s been changing over the course of the past two years, with both foundries and IDMs having determined that 12-inch wafers represent the most cost-effective manufacturing method for mature products. As a result, IHS forecasts a new period of rapid growth for 12-inch wafers.”
For semiconductor makers using mature technologies, high-volume 12-inch wafer manufacturing is the key to success. But as this ramps up, the prospect of moving to the next level—the 18-inch wafer—now is being raised, following discussions during the past few years among key suppliers about a potential transition.
From a wafer manufacturer’s perspective, the transition to 18-inch represents the most logical approach to achieve the cost reductions necessary to stay on track with Moore’s Law, which stipulates that the number of transistors that can be placed inexpensively on an integrated circuit doubles every two years.
Nonetheless, major questions remain regarding the benefits and costs of adopting the next-generation wafer size. For instance, it’s still unknown if semiconductor manufacturers, tool suppliers and silicon suppliers can profit from 18-inch wafers—all signs point otherwise. Yet this doesn’t mean that some of the leading companies won’t undertake the transition, which IHS anticipates will begin in 2015 regardless of the economics involved. Already, several industry leaders are building facilities in preparation for alpha tool installation.
“Initially, 12-inch wafers were employed only for the most advanced products,” said Len Jelinek, research director and analyst for semiconductor manufacturing at IHS. “However, that’s been changing over the course of the past two years, with both foundries and IDMs having determined that 12-inch wafers represent the most cost-effective manufacturing method for mature products. As a result, IHS forecasts a new period of rapid growth for 12-inch wafers.”
For semiconductor makers using mature technologies, high-volume 12-inch wafer manufacturing is the key to success. But as this ramps up, the prospect of moving to the next level—the 18-inch wafer—now is being raised, following discussions during the past few years among key suppliers about a potential transition.
From a wafer manufacturer’s perspective, the transition to 18-inch represents the most logical approach to achieve the cost reductions necessary to stay on track with Moore’s Law, which stipulates that the number of transistors that can be placed inexpensively on an integrated circuit doubles every two years.
Nonetheless, major questions remain regarding the benefits and costs of adopting the next-generation wafer size. For instance, it’s still unknown if semiconductor manufacturers, tool suppliers and silicon suppliers can profit from 18-inch wafers—all signs point otherwise. Yet this doesn’t mean that some of the leading companies won’t undertake the transition, which IHS anticipates will begin in 2015 regardless of the economics involved. Already, several industry leaders are building facilities in preparation for alpha tool installation.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments