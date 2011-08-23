Chrontel standardises on Magma

Chrontel has standardized on the Titan Mixed-Signal Design Platform, FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro circuit simulation, and Quartz DRC and Quartz LVS physical verification products (Magma Design Automation).

“To keep up with the changing demands of the consumer market, our customers need a constant supply of innovative visual interface IC solutions,” said Dr. David Soo, president and CEO of Chrontel. “Magma’s comprehensive, highly integrated analog/mixed-signal design platform and simulation and verification solutions streamline our entire analog/mixed-signal design flow and allows us to deliver the high-quality, differentiated silicon our customers need – on time.”



“With the tight integration of Titan, FineSim and Quartz, analog designers can leverage faster throughput, higher capacity and more automation to develop innovative analog/mixed-signal ICs faster and more cost effectively,” said Anirudh Devgan, general manager of Magma's Custom Design Business Unit. “Chrontel’s decision to standardize on the Titan-based flow illustrates how Magma’s Silicon One initiative brings together superior technology, design expertise and our customers’ creativity to deliver profit-driving differentiated silicon.”