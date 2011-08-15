Premier Farnell signs SemiSouth

Premier Farnell plc signed a worldwide stocking distribution agreement with SemiSouth Laboratories, Inc.

Under the terms of the deal, SemiSouth’s SiC diodes and JFETs will be made available via Premier Farnell’s operating brands, Farnell, Newark and element14, and will be stocked at all of its warehouses worldwide.



Dieter Liesabeths, SemiSouth’s Director of Sales said: “We are thrilled to be working with a leading multi-channel distributor like Premier Farnell. This is our first major catalogue outlet and we are excited about the new project opportunities it will drive.”



David Shen, Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of Technical Marketing of Premier Farnell said: “We are pleased that our vast customer base will benefit from the leading performance of the SemiSouth products. These diodes and JFETs are a perfect fit for applications such as solar inverters, hybrid electric vehicles, industrial motors, computing and defence and we will be able to introduce them to design engineers working in these applications.”