Atmel selects Conexant’s Soft Modems

Conexant Systems' soft modem technology has been integrated into new devices in Atmel's SAM9 ARM926-based family of microcontrollers (MCUs).

Atmel has incorporated Conexant’s System Side Device (SSD) to allow a Conexant modem driver to run on the MCU, and provides the physical interface to Conexant’s field proven, market leading, fourth generation silicon DAA.



“Conexant pioneered the soft modem for the PC industry, and our partnership enables us to provide higher-level system integration, worldwide compliance and certified modem solutions for all the different embedded markets that our MPUs will serve,” said Jacko Wilbrink, marketing director of ARM products, Atmel Corporation.



“Conexant's line of software modem solutions are proven, reliable products with cumulative shipments exceeding 600 million units to over 60 countries worldwide – they have been built with the needs of our customers around the globe in mind,” noted Sailesh Chittipeddi, Ph.D., Conexant president and chief executive officer. “Our proprietary SmartDAA technology allows worldwide compliance with a single design.”