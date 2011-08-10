Mosaid comments on ARM complaint

On August 5, 2011, ARM, Ltd. and ARM, Inc. (ARM) filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment against Mosaid in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division.

Mosaid notes that on April 7, 2011, it had filed suit against Nvidia Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. and Interphase Corporation in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, asserting infringement of seven U.S. patents related primarily to power management techniques and microprocessor architecture.



ARM, in its complaint, is seeking a declaration of non-infringement and invalidity with respect to the same seven U.S. patents at issue in Mosaid's suit against Nvidia, Freescale and Interphase. Mosaid will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights, and will file a response to ARM's complaint in due course.