MIPS Technologies CFO Maury Austin to retire

MIPS Technologies, Inc. announced that its Vice President and CFO Maury Austin plans to retire.

The company is in the process of searching for a new CFO. Mr. Austin will continue in the role of CFO until a successor is named.



"Maury has played a key role in the success of the company over the last three years. He has had a steady hand on our financial operations and has helped us build the strategy we are pursuing today," said Sandeep Vij, president and CEO, MIPS Technologies. "As a result of Maury's contributions, we have a very capable finance team and a strong balance sheet to continue to execute against our business plans."