Samsung Electronics acquires Grandis

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has acquired Grandis, Inc. (based in Silicon Valley, California), active in the area of spin transfer torque random access memory (STT-RAM).

Grandis will be merged into those Samsung's R&D operations that are focused on developing the next evolution of memory, where new semiconductor materials and structures are reviewed for their long-term commercial value. With its expertise in next-generation memory solutions and strong technical capabilities, Grandis will contribute to Samsung’s continued development of cutting-edge memory semiconductor technologies and become a key part of the company’s global R&D network.



Effective late July, the acquisition includes the full scope of technology, assets and human resources under Grandis, Inc. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.