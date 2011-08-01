Components | August 01, 2011
Nujira opens IC Design Centre in Edinburgh
Nujira has opened an IC Design Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, and it has been awarded GBP 175'000 funding from Scottish Development International to support the initiative.
The new design centre opened today with a small team of engineers but has plans to draw on the pool of IC design expertise based in the region to triple the design centre’s headcount by the end of 2012.
Commenting, Tim Haynes, CEO of Nujira, said, “Nujira’s Coolteq wideband Envelope Tracking ICs can reduce power consumption in smartphone transmitters by 30-50%. Our vision is to install hundreds of millions of Coolteq ICs into energy efficient 3G and 4G devices means that we need to rapidly expand our IC design capabilities. The support of Scottish Development International made a big difference in encouraging us to open our IC design centre in Edinburgh. Scotland not only has a pool of analog and digital IC design talent, but the Universities there also boast highly regarded Faculties of Electronic Engineering. We are looking forward to developing closer links with those universities and to building our team there.”
Located in the heart of Edinburgh in St Andrew Square, Nujira’s design centre will house a multidisciplinary IC development team focused on the Company’s handset solutions. Its designers there will specialise in high performance switched mode power supply controller and amplifier design.
Enterprise Minister Fergus Ewing said: “The decision of Nujira to establish a new centre in Edinburgh, which will create up to 20 new jobs, reinforces the capital’s strong reputation for innovation in technology and engineering. The Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development international continues to work hard to secure new investment and jobs to Scotland. Nujira’s plan to create a new centre in the city is testament to the talent and skills of the local workforce, and also Scotland’s competitiveness as a first class location for innovation.”
Anne MacColl, chief executive of Scottish Development International, said: "Scottish Development International has worked extensively with Nujira to help the company locate in Scotland, and this investment highlights once again the fact that Scotland continues to offer a very attractive proposition for inward investors.“
"In fact, we know that the skillset available in Edinburgh was a huge contributory factor for the company when deciding where to locate, with both universities offering strong business links and enviable reputations, so this is another feather in the cap for the Scottish research and academic community.”
"Overall, the opening of this design centre is a very encouraging boost for the local economy of Edinburgh, and we look forward to working with the company to achieve its ambitious growth plans."
