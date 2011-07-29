TDK-Lambda with future expansion plans

Power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda, a group company of the TDK Corporation, has purchased a 2 acre site, which is directly adjacent to its European HQ in Ilfracombe (North Devon / UK).

TDK-Lambda Managing Director Adam Rawicz said: “We have seen substantial growth over the last 2 years and the redevelopment of the site next door makes perfect sense, and will be an important part of our future expansion plans in Ilfracombe. We are achieving great success with our strategy of providing high reliability, class leading power supplies to manufacturers of professional electronic equipment. In particular, European customers are continuing to grow and our market share with them is increasing rapidly. We see it as a strategic imperative to continually expand our Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing operations in close proximity to the market.”