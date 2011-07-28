National Semi supplies Audi 2012 car models

The 2012 Audi new car models will be the first following National Semiconductor's arrangement with Audi AG to provide analog ICs and subsystems for Modular Infotainment Device technology for Audi’s next-generation vehicles.

The agreement between the two companies, signed in October 2010, supports Audi’s introduction of a series of innovative in-vehicle capabilities and benefits based on National’s technology. Building on an already successful relationship – National’s FPD-Link solution for car infotainment is already in use across the Audi vehicle lineup – the fruits of this agreement will first be seen with start of production of the 2012 Audi A3 model, expanding in subsequent years to include additional Audi vehicles and models.



“Speed and integrity of electronic signals are paramount for automotive infotainment applications, and our high-performance analog innovations make us an ideal partner for Audi. We look forward to working together to apply technology and innovation to enhance its next-generation vehicles,” said Robert Hinke, Vice President and General Manager, Europe for National Semiconductor.



Dr. Peter Steiner, Head of Infotainment at Audi, added: “Through this partnership we will continue to engineer cost-optimized solutions with the goal of offering Premium HD digital video across the Audi vehicle range. National’s system integration expertise and flexibility in supporting interface solutions compatible with the industry-leading graphics processors of the Audi MMI are both invaluable in achieving this goal.”