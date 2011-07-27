© Rutronik Components | July 27, 2011
Rutronik and Renesas expand distribution contract
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH will now be distributing the entire Renesas product range throughout Europe.
Both companies are working together with particular intensity in the automotive sector: Renesas Electronics has selected Rutronik as its strategic automotive distributor for all of Europe. This means that Rutronik can now also supply automotive customers not previously directly served by Renesas. Other focus markets include Industrial and Renewable Energies.
"Just like Renesas, Rutronik has its own Automotive Vertical Market Team, made up of product and application specialists, who focus specifically on the automotive market," explains Heiko Zimmermann, Senior Sales Engineer Major Distribution at Renesas Electronics. "It was this focused approach with the corresponding broad and extensive expertise and the very successful cooperation to date that has led us to select Rutronik as a strategic distribution partner for the key automotive market."
Rutronik is now responsible for Europe-wide distribution of the entire Renesas product range, focusing in particular on the automotive market. Renesas and Rutronik application engineers work closely together to provide technical support and design-in support for automotive customers. Renesas also provides its distributor with special automotive training.
Rutronik has been the distribution partner of Renesas Technology since it was established. For more than ten years, the distributor has worked with NEC, which merged with Renesas Technology in 2010 to form Renesas Electronics.
"Just like Renesas, Rutronik has its own Automotive Vertical Market Team, made up of product and application specialists, who focus specifically on the automotive market," explains Heiko Zimmermann, Senior Sales Engineer Major Distribution at Renesas Electronics. "It was this focused approach with the corresponding broad and extensive expertise and the very successful cooperation to date that has led us to select Rutronik as a strategic distribution partner for the key automotive market."
Rutronik is now responsible for Europe-wide distribution of the entire Renesas product range, focusing in particular on the automotive market. Renesas and Rutronik application engineers work closely together to provide technical support and design-in support for automotive customers. Renesas also provides its distributor with special automotive training.
Rutronik has been the distribution partner of Renesas Technology since it was established. For more than ten years, the distributor has worked with NEC, which merged with Renesas Technology in 2010 to form Renesas Electronics.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments