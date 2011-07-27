© Rutronik

Rutronik and Renesas expand distribution contract

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH will now be distributing the entire Renesas product range throughout Europe.

Both companies are working together with particular intensity in the automotive sector: Renesas Electronics has selected Rutronik as its strategic automotive distributor for all of Europe. This means that Rutronik can now also supply automotive customers not previously directly served by Renesas. Other focus markets include Industrial and Renewable Energies.



"Just like Renesas, Rutronik has its own Automotive Vertical Market Team, made up of product and application specialists, who focus specifically on the automotive market," explains Heiko Zimmermann, Senior Sales Engineer Major Distribution at Renesas Electronics. "It was this focused approach with the corresponding broad and extensive expertise and the very successful cooperation to date that has led us to select Rutronik as a strategic distribution partner for the key automotive market."



Rutronik is now responsible for Europe-wide distribution of the entire Renesas product range, focusing in particular on the automotive market. Renesas and Rutronik application engineers work closely together to provide technical support and design-in support for automotive customers. Renesas also provides its distributor with special automotive training.



Rutronik has been the distribution partner of Renesas Technology since it was established. For more than ten years, the distributor has worked with NEC, which merged with Renesas Technology in 2010 to form Renesas Electronics.