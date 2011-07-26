Infineon supplies security for Google's Chromebooks

Infineon Technologies AG is shipping Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chips for devices running Google’s Chrome-based operating system.

A TPM is an integral part of the security architecture of Google Chromebooks and Infineon is the first supplier of TPM chips suited for integration onto the newly available operating system for web-based applications.



“Google recognizes the critical importance of security for people who live on the web and has designed its Chrome OS application platforms accordingly,” said Dr. Helmut Gassel, President of the Chip Card & Security Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “As more users turn to cloud-based solutions to access data and applications, hardware-based security will play a key role in the growth of web-based mobile devices. With strong expertise in security systems, Infineon is well positioned to continue innovation that meets security requirements at the best cost-performance ratio across a wide range of devices and business segments.”