Components | July 26, 2011
IC Industry being pulled in numerous directions!
Crosscurrents, conflicting signals, and mixed-messages lead to high anxiety and uncertainty, writes IC Insights.
- Worldwide GDP hit a 'soft patch' in 2Q11, dropping to 3.1% growth from 4.6% growth in 2Q10. However, second half 2011 growth is poised to be much stronger. Which regions will lead the rebound? What role does the price of oil play?
- Apple registered stellar financial results in 2Q11 but guided its 3Q11 sales to be down by 12% sequentially. Why? What does this mean for the important holiday season for smartphone and tablet PC sales and the ICs that go inside them?
- The automotive analog IC market is currently very strong but automotive MCU sales are expected to be weak through 3Q11. Is the automotive IC market still being affected by the Great East Japan earthquake? What about automotive logic IC sales?
- IC industry capacity is on pace to increase 8% this year. Is this too much? How strong are IC wafer starts?
- In 2011, China will become the largest market in the world for PCs, cellphones, digital TVs, and automobiles. What are the ramifications for the IC industry and its suppliers?
- After growing by 56% in 2010, smartphone unit shipments are forecast to grow by 60% in 2011. Which company is expected to ship the greatest number of smartphones this year -- Apple, Nokia, or Samsung? What affect will the current surge of smartphone sales have on the NAND flash market?
- Semiconductor industry capital spending reached a record high in 1Q11. However, 2Q11 spending and orders weakened. What is the quarterly capital spending outlook for the remainder of 2011? Which companies are spending the most? Which are cutting back?
- Nokia, the largest cellphone producer in the world, initiated a huge inventory purge in 2Q11. Its cellphone unit shipments dropped by 20 million in 2Q11 as compared to 1Q11, spurred by a 21% decline in sales to Europe and a massive 53% decline in sales to China! Can Nokia rebound in the second half of 2011? What are the company's smartphone sales forecast to be this year?
- Corporate PC sales are in the midst of a strong refresh cycle that is expected to continue through 2012. Consumer PC sales are a different story. What will quarterly PC shipments look like in 2011? Is Intel's 2011 PC unit shipment forecast of 8-10% growth realistic?
- DRAM average selling prices (ASPs) rose throughout the first half of 2011, while NAND flash ASPs were flat. What are the ASP trends for the second half of the year? What will DRAM and NAND flash bit volume growth be for 2011?
- Total 2Q11 cellphone unit shipments were down 2% from 1Q11. In contrast, during the 2007-2010 time period, 2Q/1Q cellphone unit shipment growth averaged 7%. What caused this softness? What is the quarterly growth outlook for cellphone shipments in the second half of this year?
- Tablet PC sales are on pace for at least 50 million unit shipments this year (up from 17 million in 2010). However, tablet PCs are currently causing an inventory problem for the IC industry. What is driving this IC inventory build? When will it be eliminated?
-----
More: McClean Report
- Apple registered stellar financial results in 2Q11 but guided its 3Q11 sales to be down by 12% sequentially. Why? What does this mean for the important holiday season for smartphone and tablet PC sales and the ICs that go inside them?
- The automotive analog IC market is currently very strong but automotive MCU sales are expected to be weak through 3Q11. Is the automotive IC market still being affected by the Great East Japan earthquake? What about automotive logic IC sales?
- IC industry capacity is on pace to increase 8% this year. Is this too much? How strong are IC wafer starts?
- In 2011, China will become the largest market in the world for PCs, cellphones, digital TVs, and automobiles. What are the ramifications for the IC industry and its suppliers?
- After growing by 56% in 2010, smartphone unit shipments are forecast to grow by 60% in 2011. Which company is expected to ship the greatest number of smartphones this year -- Apple, Nokia, or Samsung? What affect will the current surge of smartphone sales have on the NAND flash market?
- Semiconductor industry capital spending reached a record high in 1Q11. However, 2Q11 spending and orders weakened. What is the quarterly capital spending outlook for the remainder of 2011? Which companies are spending the most? Which are cutting back?
- Nokia, the largest cellphone producer in the world, initiated a huge inventory purge in 2Q11. Its cellphone unit shipments dropped by 20 million in 2Q11 as compared to 1Q11, spurred by a 21% decline in sales to Europe and a massive 53% decline in sales to China! Can Nokia rebound in the second half of 2011? What are the company's smartphone sales forecast to be this year?
- Corporate PC sales are in the midst of a strong refresh cycle that is expected to continue through 2012. Consumer PC sales are a different story. What will quarterly PC shipments look like in 2011? Is Intel's 2011 PC unit shipment forecast of 8-10% growth realistic?
- DRAM average selling prices (ASPs) rose throughout the first half of 2011, while NAND flash ASPs were flat. What are the ASP trends for the second half of the year? What will DRAM and NAND flash bit volume growth be for 2011?
- Total 2Q11 cellphone unit shipments were down 2% from 1Q11. In contrast, during the 2007-2010 time period, 2Q/1Q cellphone unit shipment growth averaged 7%. What caused this softness? What is the quarterly growth outlook for cellphone shipments in the second half of this year?
- Tablet PC sales are on pace for at least 50 million unit shipments this year (up from 17 million in 2010). However, tablet PCs are currently causing an inventory problem for the IC industry. What is driving this IC inventory build? When will it be eliminated?
-----
More: McClean Report
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments