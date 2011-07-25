Kanwalinder Singh to head Business Development for Qualcomm

Qualcomm has appointed Kanwalinder Singh to head Business Development, New Markets for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT).

In this role, Singh will focus on growing Qualcomm’s cellular chipset business in the machine-to-machine (M2M) space, with initial focus on Smart Automotive and Smart Energy. He will be responsible for relationships and business development in these domains, solutions development with Qualcomm’s chipset customers and partners, and chipset and reference design roadmaps. He will be based in San Diego, California and will report to Steve Mollenkopf, executive vice president and group president, Qualcomm.



“Over the past seven years, Kanwalinder has established Qualcomm’s successful business operations in India and created substantial growth for Qualcomm’s CDMA, WCDMA and LTE businesses in the region,” said Steve Mollenkopf, executive vice president and group president, Qualcomm. “His proven experience in developing new opportunities will be of tremendous value as he steers expansion of QCT’s business beyond handsets and computing.”