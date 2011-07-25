© Henkel

Henkel and STMicro cooperate

Henkel has worked with STMicroelectronics to validate the performance of Henkel’s Ablestik C100 conductive die attach film materials for production of very small package configurations in a process called ScalPack, which incorporates die with extremely small dimensions.

“Because of the importance of electrical and thermal conductivity, we’ve worked with Henkel to develop a die placement process using its conductive die attach films, as moving to tape-based adhesive materials will guarantee even better workability and in-process control than we currently offer,” says Laura Ceriati, STMicroelectronics Corporate Package Development Director for leaded package platforms. “Our efforts with Henkel will further enable and extend package scalability for the medium-power applications that are a key part of ST’s product portfolio.”



“STMicroelectronics is one of the premiere packaging technology innovators in the world and we are delighted to work together on a new conductive film-based production process,” comments Shashi Gupta, Henkel Global Marketing Manager for the Wirebond Segment. “Incorporating Henkel’s film into their manufacturing portfolio has allowed ST to realize a more scalable, design-friendly solution for various die and package sizes and configurations.”