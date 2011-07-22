Avnet Memec expands agreement for Renesas Electronics

Avnet Memec expands its pan-European distribution agreement with Renesas Electronics Europe to include industrial automation products such as IO Link, ERTEC and Ethernet Controllers & PHYs supporting IEEE1588 v2.

Avnet Memec already distributes Renesas Electronics’ mainstream technologies including MCUs (8/16/32 bit), Opto-Couplers, Power MOSFETs and ASICs across Europe.



“Renesas Electronics is focused on being the leader in semiconductor solutions for industrial automation applications. We already have a leadership position in Profinet applications with the ERTEC family and our recent release of a single chip IO-Link solution will only further strengthen our position in this market. We realise that distributors that display expertise in industrial automation applications are a key part of our strategy, and we plan to continue to work together to bring these solutions to our customers,” said Achim Mescher, head of European Distribution, Renesas Electronics.



“Avnet Memec has a proven strong position in the industrial automation market based on its broad portfolio, market knowledge, service and support. The industrial automation products of Renesas Electronics are a complementary fit to our line card. We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership we have previously established with Renesas Electronics over the last 25 years in the industrial automation market,” said Steve Haynes, president of Avnet Memec.