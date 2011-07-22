© NXP

NXP teams with Konka

Konka Group has selected NXP’s TDA18273 silicon tuner solution for its analog and digital television receivers.

"Traditional TV tuners have reached a stage of maturity in size and price, making further technological advances difficult. To overcome this, we are continuously looking at highly integrated solutions for more attractive system costs. Silicon tuners integrating the tuner function and channel filters are one such building block. NXP silicon tuner technology is helping us to design products that meet and exceed current market requirements", said Guo Bin, deputy director of the Institute of New Technology, Konka Group Co., Ltd.



"With silicon tuners poised to replace traditional MOPLL-based can tuners in all applications, the NXP TDA18273 addresses the growing global demand for highly integrated, low-power and ultra-slim TV architectures. NXP's silicon tuners speed up the design-in process, save production costs and improve performance. They also save space in multi-tuner systems and reduce energy requirements. The collaboration between NXP Semiconductors and Konka is an excellent start, which will encourage more traditional analog and digital TV set manufacturers to adopt silicon tuners, and boost the technical advancement of the industry as a whole", said Wu Guohui, director of marketing, TV front-end and multimedia interface products for NXP Semiconductors in Greater China.