Freescale back in black

Freescale had net sales of USD 1.22 billion during the last quarter. Operating earnings landed at USD 31 million.

"Our second quarter results continue the trend of sales and margin improvement, both sequentially and year over year," said Rich Beyer, chairman and CEO. "We saw growth in all of our core businesses and continued to solidify our leadership positions with design win momentum."



The results means that the company is on the plus-side again:



”Income from operations for the three months ended July 1, 2011 was USD 31 million, compared to a loss of USD 3 million in the first quarter of 2011 and a loss of USD 18 million in the second quarter of 2010.”



GAAP Results

• Net sales of USD 1.22 billion

• Gross margin of 42.3%

• Operating earnings of USD 31 million

• Loss per share of USD .79



Non-GAAP Results

• Adjusted gross margin of 45.6%

• Adjusted operating earnings of USD 216 million

• Adjusted earnings per share of USD .33



Product segments:



• Microcontroller net sales were USD 430 million, compared to USD 424 million in the first quarter of 2011 and USD 387 million in the second quarter of 2010.

• RF, Analog and Sensor net sales were USD 315 million, compared to USD 290 million in the first quarter of 2011 and USD 254 million in the second quarter of 2010.

• Networking and Multimedia net sales were USD 312 million, compared to USD 303 million in the first quarter of 2011 and USD 303 million in the second quarter of 2010.

• Cellular net sales were USD 122 million, compared to USD 138 million in the first quarter of 2011 and USD 133 million in the second quarter of 2010.

• Other net sales were USD 44 million, compared to USD 39 million in the first quarter of 2011 and USD 31 million in the second quarter of 2010.