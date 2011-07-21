Xilinx on a steady path

Xilinx announced first quarter fiscal 2012 sales of USD 615.5 million, up 5% sequentially from the prior quarter and up 3% from the same quarter of the prior year. First quarter net income was USD 154.4 million, or USD 0.56 per diluted share.

"Sales in the June quarter exceeded our expectations," said Moshe Gavrielov, Xilinx President and Chief Executive Officer. "New product sales were exceptionally strong increasing 17% sequentially.”Operating incomes went up 4% Q-T-Q from but down 9% Y-T-Y.North America and Asia remains the company's strongest regions, closely followed by Europe.Segment-wise, very little has changed. Communications is still at the top followed by industrial.• Sales are expected to be up 1% to down 3% sequentially.• Gross margin is expected to be approximately 63%.• Operating expenses are expected to be approximately USD 218 million, including approximately USD 2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and approximately USD 6 million in restructuring charges.• Other income and expense is expected to be an expense of approximately USD 7 million.• Fully diluted share count is expected to be approximately 278 million.• September quarter tax rate is expected to be approximately 14%.