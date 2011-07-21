© ST-Ericsson Components | July 21, 2011
ST-Ericsson reports net loss of USD 221 million for 2Q/2011
ST-Ericsson, a joint venture of STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, reported net sales of USD 385 million for the second quarter (ending July 2, 2011). However, net loss stood at USD 221 million.
"The lower second quarter revenue was substantially in line with our expectations," said Gilles Delfassy, president and CEO of ST-Ericsson. "In the quarter we saw legacy product sales decline again sequentially contributing to a wider operating loss; however, we saw revenue from new products grow over the prior quarter, reaching about 45% of total sales.
"Our high-speed Thor modem revenue grew more than 20% sequentially as new HSPA+ phones continued to ramp in the market. Also in the quarter we delivered first samples of our Thor M7400 LTE modem and conducted field trials on our NovaThor U8500 platform with several customers. We are very pleased with our increasing progress on the NovaThor U8500, although initial volumes will be somewhat lower due to reduced demand at certain customers.
© ST-Ericsson
"We continue to be encouraged by the traction we have with industry-leading customers on our new platforms; however, we are keenly aware of our current financial situation. As announced in June, we are taking additional actions aimed at reducing costs while not compromising the execution of our new products and delivery to customers.
"While the present financial situation is very tough, we are on track to complete the transition to our new product portfolio in order to realize our aim of profitable leadership in this market."
The net financial position at the end of the second quarter was negative USD 427 million. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the operating loss. During the second quarter the company sold trade receivables without recourse, of which USD 179 million were outstanding at the end of the quarter, representing a sequential increase of USD 31 million. Inventory decreased by USD 3 million, reaching USD 318 million at the end of the quarter.
Outlook
For the third quarter 2011, ST-Ericsson expects net sales to be about flat sequentially, reflecting increased revenue from new products offset by lower R&D services sales for advanced modem development and a continued decline in legacy product sales.
Highlights - products, technology and wins announced in second quarter 2011
Products
- Launched the Thor M5780 21Mbps, tailored for smartphones and 30 percent smaller compared to previous modem solutions.
Customers
- As of the end of first quarter, Ericsson had approximately 100 design wins for notebooks and netbooks and 25 design wins for tablets with modules using ST-Ericsson modems, with the majority based on the Thor M57xx 21Mbps family
- Samsung selected the Thor M5720 modem to underpin the Samsung Infuse(TM) 4G smartphones launched with AT&T in the US
- In June T-Mobile USA introduced the Samsung Exhibit(TM) 4G which is underpinned by ST-Ericsson's 21Mbps Thor modem
- All new Panasonic Toughbook(TM) computers will feature Ericsson's mobile broadband module, based on the ST-Ericsson Thor 21Mbps modem.
"Our high-speed Thor modem revenue grew more than 20% sequentially as new HSPA+ phones continued to ramp in the market. Also in the quarter we delivered first samples of our Thor M7400 LTE modem and conducted field trials on our NovaThor U8500 platform with several customers. We are very pleased with our increasing progress on the NovaThor U8500, although initial volumes will be somewhat lower due to reduced demand at certain customers.
© ST-Ericsson
"We continue to be encouraged by the traction we have with industry-leading customers on our new platforms; however, we are keenly aware of our current financial situation. As announced in June, we are taking additional actions aimed at reducing costs while not compromising the execution of our new products and delivery to customers.
"While the present financial situation is very tough, we are on track to complete the transition to our new product portfolio in order to realize our aim of profitable leadership in this market."
The net financial position at the end of the second quarter was negative USD 427 million. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the operating loss. During the second quarter the company sold trade receivables without recourse, of which USD 179 million were outstanding at the end of the quarter, representing a sequential increase of USD 31 million. Inventory decreased by USD 3 million, reaching USD 318 million at the end of the quarter.
Outlook
For the third quarter 2011, ST-Ericsson expects net sales to be about flat sequentially, reflecting increased revenue from new products offset by lower R&D services sales for advanced modem development and a continued decline in legacy product sales.
Highlights - products, technology and wins announced in second quarter 2011
Products
- Launched the Thor M5780 21Mbps, tailored for smartphones and 30 percent smaller compared to previous modem solutions.
Customers
- As of the end of first quarter, Ericsson had approximately 100 design wins for notebooks and netbooks and 25 design wins for tablets with modules using ST-Ericsson modems, with the majority based on the Thor M57xx 21Mbps family
- Samsung selected the Thor M5720 modem to underpin the Samsung Infuse(TM) 4G smartphones launched with AT&T in the US
- In June T-Mobile USA introduced the Samsung Exhibit(TM) 4G which is underpinned by ST-Ericsson's 21Mbps Thor modem
- All new Panasonic Toughbook(TM) computers will feature Ericsson's mobile broadband module, based on the ST-Ericsson Thor 21Mbps modem.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments