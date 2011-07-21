Samsung selects Cypress OvationONS II

Samsung Electronics has selected Cypress Semiconductor's OvationONS II optical navigation system for its Android-based Intercept phones.

The OvationONS II sensor will be used in the optical track pad modules inside the Intercept for easy and intuitive single-handed screen and menu navigation.



“We’re excited to see a world leader such as Samsung adopt our optical technology, which provides a superior solution for single-handed navigation in a phone,” said Dinesh Ramanathan, executive vice president of Cypress’s Data Communications Division. “We’re confident that users will appreciate the difference in performance and ease-of-use the OvationONS II provides.”