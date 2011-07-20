Components | July 20, 2011
DRAM price reductions decelerate in 2012
Slower advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology this year will cause a deceleration in price reductions for dynamic random access memory (DRAM), according to IHS iSuppli.
Following a drop of 14.2% in the first quarter of 2011, the global average decline in pricing for DRAM slowed to 12% in the second quarter. The rate of decrease is expected to decline to 9% in the third quarter and then dwindle to just 4% in the fourth quarter. The rate of decrease will further slow to just 1% in the first quarter of 2012, and then remain in the 3-4% range during the rest of 2012.
The slowdown in price reductions parallels a deceleration in the rate of migration to more advanced lithography used for manufacturing DRAM. To a large degree, DRAM pricing trends are driven by the progression of manufacturing technology to smaller geometiores.
Average lithography geometry for global DRAM manufacturing shrunk by a near-term high of 5.6% in the first quarter. However, that rate of shrinkage will decrease to 5.2% in the second quarter, to 4.8% in the third quarter and to 3.7% in the fourth quarter. After declining to 2.9% in the first quarter of 2012, lithography will shrink in a range of 3.8-4% for the remainder of the year.
“In the wake of forcefully pursuing lithography reductions in late 2010 and early 2011, the DRAM industry is expected to employ a less aggressive approach to lithography migration throughout the rest of the year,” said Dee Nguyen, memory analyst at IHS. “DRAM capital expenditures are expected decline by 30% in 2011 compared to 2010. As a result, the rate of DRAM cost reductions also will slow during the remainder of 2011 and 2012. However, IHS expects that DRAM cost reductions will speed up again in 2013 as lithography shrinks return, due to increased capital spending. Spending will increase by 23% in 2012, which may spur steeper price reductions in 2013.”
An industry in transition
The DRAM industry is undergoing several transitions, including the strategic shift away from commodity DRAM among many suppliers, new manufacturing and foundry alliances, as well as by the continued migration to 40-nanometer (nm) technology and beyond. All these factors will have an impact on supply-and-demand dynamics, which will affect profitability and supplier earnings, IHS believes.
Surprisingly, DRAM suppliers remained profitable in the first quarter, boosted by the substantial margin built up during the previous up cycle for the market, which began in the second quarter of 2009 and lasted until the end of the rally a year later. And despite the downward streak in the average street prices of DRAM, the current cycle is no exception to historical patterns that have seen the ebb and flow of demand cycles, accompanied by fluctuations in chip prices and DRAM company earnings.
In particular, the cost declines projected for the industry are expected to come from technology migration, with DRAM chips increasingly made with new lithography equipment and technology. From the fourth quarter of 2010 to the first quarter this year, the main drivers of lithography change were Inotera, whose average lithography mode crossed over to 50nm, and Rexchip, which went to 40nm.
And while DRAM cost declines also can be driven by factors other than lithography migration, those extra considerations can be safely ruled out for the time being, IHS research shows. One factor, capacity growth in order to maximize efficiencies of scale, will be limited as companies continue to exercise caution on expansion-specific capital expenditure. Another factor, operational efficiencies, is not expected to make much of a dent in further cost savings, given that companies remain relatively lean from the previous as well as current downturns.
As the transition to 4x-nanometer fully completes next year, cost declines will level off even more, IHS estimates show. Cost reductions relative to lithography migration will reach 6.5% per quarter during the remainder of 2011, and then narrow to 3.3% in 2012. With lithography migrations becoming less spirited in the coming quarters, cost declines will mirror the pattern—strong for now, and then fading in 2012.
The slowdown in price reductions parallels a deceleration in the rate of migration to more advanced lithography used for manufacturing DRAM. To a large degree, DRAM pricing trends are driven by the progression of manufacturing technology to smaller geometiores.
Average lithography geometry for global DRAM manufacturing shrunk by a near-term high of 5.6% in the first quarter. However, that rate of shrinkage will decrease to 5.2% in the second quarter, to 4.8% in the third quarter and to 3.7% in the fourth quarter. After declining to 2.9% in the first quarter of 2012, lithography will shrink in a range of 3.8-4% for the remainder of the year.
“In the wake of forcefully pursuing lithography reductions in late 2010 and early 2011, the DRAM industry is expected to employ a less aggressive approach to lithography migration throughout the rest of the year,” said Dee Nguyen, memory analyst at IHS. “DRAM capital expenditures are expected decline by 30% in 2011 compared to 2010. As a result, the rate of DRAM cost reductions also will slow during the remainder of 2011 and 2012. However, IHS expects that DRAM cost reductions will speed up again in 2013 as lithography shrinks return, due to increased capital spending. Spending will increase by 23% in 2012, which may spur steeper price reductions in 2013.”
An industry in transition
The DRAM industry is undergoing several transitions, including the strategic shift away from commodity DRAM among many suppliers, new manufacturing and foundry alliances, as well as by the continued migration to 40-nanometer (nm) technology and beyond. All these factors will have an impact on supply-and-demand dynamics, which will affect profitability and supplier earnings, IHS believes.
Surprisingly, DRAM suppliers remained profitable in the first quarter, boosted by the substantial margin built up during the previous up cycle for the market, which began in the second quarter of 2009 and lasted until the end of the rally a year later. And despite the downward streak in the average street prices of DRAM, the current cycle is no exception to historical patterns that have seen the ebb and flow of demand cycles, accompanied by fluctuations in chip prices and DRAM company earnings.
In particular, the cost declines projected for the industry are expected to come from technology migration, with DRAM chips increasingly made with new lithography equipment and technology. From the fourth quarter of 2010 to the first quarter this year, the main drivers of lithography change were Inotera, whose average lithography mode crossed over to 50nm, and Rexchip, which went to 40nm.
And while DRAM cost declines also can be driven by factors other than lithography migration, those extra considerations can be safely ruled out for the time being, IHS research shows. One factor, capacity growth in order to maximize efficiencies of scale, will be limited as companies continue to exercise caution on expansion-specific capital expenditure. Another factor, operational efficiencies, is not expected to make much of a dent in further cost savings, given that companies remain relatively lean from the previous as well as current downturns.
As the transition to 4x-nanometer fully completes next year, cost declines will level off even more, IHS estimates show. Cost reductions relative to lithography migration will reach 6.5% per quarter during the remainder of 2011, and then narrow to 3.3% in 2012. With lithography migrations becoming less spirited in the coming quarters, cost declines will mirror the pattern—strong for now, and then fading in 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments